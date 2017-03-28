Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
03-28-2017, 10:36 PM
halvy19
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 81
Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan
M5 bottom metal inlet for Sendero/Varmint contour
comes with pillars
Brand new in the package $575 obo shipped TYD
pm me with cell number for pics
also have Curtis Bottom metal for this stock if interested
03-28-2017, 11:34 PM
Blkz06
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 104
Re: Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
I'll take it.
