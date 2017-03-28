Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 10:36 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 81
Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan
M5 bottom metal inlet for Sendero/Varmint contour
comes with pillars

Brand new in the package $575 obo shipped TYD
pm me with cell number for pics

also have Curtis Bottom metal for this stock if interested
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 104
Re: Manners EH-1 SA Coyote Tan Brand New*
I'll take it.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Curtis Bottom metal SA | 22-243 Match Finish Reamer-NIB »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:22 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC