Manners EH-1 Hunter Elite SA stock for a Model 700. Brand new with pillars installed by Manners. Magnum barrel channel (#3 bartlein). Easily opened up for larger diameter barrels. Decelerator pad. Badger M5 BDL bottom inletted.

Midnight Camo. 32 ounces. Right hand $575




