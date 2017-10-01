     close
Manners EH-1 Hunter Elite
01-10-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Upstate NY
Posts: 314
Manners EH-1 Hunter Elite
SA stock for a Model 700. Brand new with pillars installed by Manners. Magnum barrel channel (#3 bartlein). Easily opened up for larger diameter barrels. Decelerator pad. Badger M5 BDL bottom inletted.
Midnight Camo. 32 ounces. Right hand $575
    Re: Manners EH-1 Hunter Elite
    sending PM

