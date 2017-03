Manner TF4A Elite Tactical Carbon Fiber Stock Short Action + Optional Bartlein Barrel



Inlet for Badger M5 DBM

Inlet for Gap #6 barrel channel (very similar to heavy palma)

Custom molded in camo

4 flush cups



I also have a Bartlein 5R 10 30 cal twist tight bore barrel, 21" that matches the inlet perfectly.



Stock retail is $1175 + a long wait from Manners



$1050 shipped for the stock, add $300 if you want the barrel.



























