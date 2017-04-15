Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Magpul PRS Stock LNIB
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Magpul PRS Stock LNIB
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-15-2017, 06:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 370
Magpul PRS Stock LNIB
Magpul PRS Stock like new and basically never used. Will ship in plastic inside of original Magpul box.
I'll take $195 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Magpul PRS Stock LNIB-2017-04-15-16.57.52.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« New FN FAL Factory Magazines | WTS - Manners T5 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC