Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Magpul BAD Lever (Battery Assist Lever)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Magpul BAD Lever (Battery Assist Lever)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-19-2017, 05:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Out West
Posts: 178
Magpul BAD Lever (Battery Assist Lever)
For Sale. Magpie B.A.D Lever (Battery Assist) For AR-15. Lightly used but not a scuff on it. This accessory will allow you to charge the rifle with your trigger finger after you do a mag change. $20.00 shipped. Free shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Magpul BAD Lever (Battery Assist Lever)-img_2103.jpg   Magpul BAD Lever (Battery Assist Lever)-img_2104.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS--Savage "RUM" Large Shank Long Action | stiller DBM w/ Magazine(s) 308 or WSM/SAUM options »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC