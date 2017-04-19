|
Magazines and Parts
Miscellaneous items:
Interarms Mark X Mauser 98 firing pin and spring, front and rear action screws, front and
rear sling swivels and plastic CZ buttplate with both screws. $50 for all
Pachmayr Gripper Ruger Speed Six grip, Pachmayr Presentation Ruger Speed Six grip and
Hogue Monogrip Speed Six grip. All look new or barely used. $30 for all
Slightly used GG&G MAD folding rear sight $75
Slightly used GG&G Flip up front sight $75
FAL items:
New bayonet with scabbard and frog $30
New extractor takedown tool $30
New buttstock takedown tool $25
New FN FAL Recoil Buffer $5
Slightly used carry handle plug $12
Slightly used Wilderness Tactical sling $20
Used FN military sling $5
Used folding charging handle $15
Used blank firing device $5
Two used FN mag loading guides $3 ea.
5 used 20 Rd FAL metric magazines $10 ea.
Ten 20 round, brand new FN FAL metric magazines made in 6/63 in Belgium at the FN
factory. The label is attached to the box. These are still in the original box ten
magazine box and sealed plastic wrap. $300 for the box
AK-47 items:
3 used East European 3 magazine pouches $8 ea.
2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches $10 ea.
2 new buttstock cleaning kits $8 ea.
New Zastava NPAP AK hammer and trigger $10
New Zastava NPAP AK rear sight w/o riser $8
New 11/64” gas port cleaning tool $7
1 new I.O 30 Rd mag $10
1 new Magpul 30 Rd. mag $12
6 new Gibb’s Rifle (US Made) 30 Rd mags $10 ea.
MSAR STG-556 Magazines:
10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. Mags. $30 ea.
3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. Mags. $30 ea.
2 Like New Black colored 42 Rd. Mags. $30 ea.
I accept checks and MO. Shipping will be calculated by location and weight. Any purchase over $150 is free shipping. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.
Jerry
Last edited by jgraham01; 04-19-2017 at 05:34 PM.