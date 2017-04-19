Magazines and Parts Miscellaneous items:



Interarms Mark X Mauser 98 firing pin and spring, front and rear action screws, front and

rear sling swivels and plastic CZ buttplate with both screws. $50 for all

Pachmayr Gripper Ruger Speed Six grip, Pachmayr Presentation Ruger Speed Six grip and

Hogue Monogrip Speed Six grip. All look new or barely used. $30 for all

Slightly used GG&G MAD folding rear sight $75

Slightly used GG&G Flip up front sight $75



FAL items:



New bayonet with scabbard and frog $30

New extractor takedown tool $30

New buttstock takedown tool $25

New FN FAL Recoil Buffer $5

Slightly used carry handle plug $12

Slightly used Wilderness Tactical sling $20

Used FN military sling $5

Used folding charging handle $15

Used blank firing device $5

Two used FN mag loading guides $3 ea.

5 used 20 Rd FAL metric magazines $10 ea.

Ten 20 round, brand new FN FAL metric magazines made in 6/63 in Belgium at the FN

factory. The label is attached to the box. These are still in the original box ten

magazine box and sealed plastic wrap. $300 for the box



AK-47 items:



3 used East European 3 magazine pouches $8 ea.

2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches $10 ea.

2 new buttstock cleaning kits $8 ea.

New Zastava NPAP AK hammer and trigger $10

New Zastava NPAP AK rear sight w/o riser $8

New 11/64” gas port cleaning tool $7

1 new I.O 30 Rd mag $10

1 new Magpul 30 Rd. mag $12

6 new Gibb’s Rifle (US Made) 30 Rd mags $10 ea.



MSAR STG-556 Magazines:



10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. Mags. $30 ea.

3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. Mags. $30 ea.

2 Like New Black colored 42 Rd. Mags. $30 ea.



I accept checks and MO. Shipping will be calculated by location and weight. Any purchase over $150 is free shipping. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry Last edited by jgraham01; 04-19-2017 at 05:34 PM .