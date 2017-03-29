Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 06:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 264
Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount
All items are new and unused, some of the boxes aren't in the greatest shape though. These were parts for an AR build that I just don't have time to piece together right now. Only wanting to sell as a complete package.

Mag Pul Components (All Olive Drab):
- CTR stock ($56 on Midway)
- MOE trigger guard ($8 on Midway)
- MOE + Grip Pistol Grip ($22 on Midway)
- MOE Rail Vertical Grip ($23 on Midway)
- 2 packs of XTM Enhanced Rail Panels ($6 each on various sites)

- Safariland RLS (Light can attach to rail on AR - $83 on Amazon)
- UTG Riser Mount ($10 on Midway)

Asking $150 Shipped for all. Can provide more pics on request if needed.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount-fullsizerender-4.jpg   Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount-fullsizerender-5.jpg  

Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount-fullsizerender-3.jpg   Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount-img_9444.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Rem. take off barrel and stock. | 22-243 Match Finish Reamer-NIB »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC