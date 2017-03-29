Mag Pul AR-15 Accessories, Safariland RLS, and UTG Riser Mount All items are new and unused, some of the boxes aren't in the greatest shape though. These were parts for an AR build that I just don't have time to piece together right now. Only wanting to sell as a complete package.



Mag Pul Components (All Olive Drab):

- CTR stock ($56 on Midway)

- MOE trigger guard ($8 on Midway)

- MOE + Grip Pistol Grip ($22 on Midway)

- MOE Rail Vertical Grip ($23 on Midway)

- 2 packs of XTM Enhanced Rail Panels ($6 each on various sites)



- Safariland RLS (Light can attach to rail on AR - $83 on Amazon)

- UTG Riser Mount ($10 on Midway)



Asking $150 Shipped for all. Can provide more pics on request if needed. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







