LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts

I've changed my mind. I'm not going to mess with this now. Everything was picked for lightweight. Everything is NIB (some taken out for pics) Lower parts have been installed, but not used. I'm also including the red matched lower parts as well. I included the lower so you can see the red parts:
AR15 Performance Scout profile 16" 3R barrel w/ matched bolt
YHM thread protector
Spikes Gas tube
A2 Titanium Gas block
Clark Custom rifle carbon fiber handguard (you can pick quad rail if preferred)
Aero Stripped upper
Rubber city lo mass carrier with adjustable gas key
Strike industries ultimate dust cover
Strike industries red FA
Strike industries red Charging handle with extended latch
Strike industries red 7 position buffer tube
Strike industries red mag release
MFT minamilst stock with red/black paracord
(2) 20 rd mags
(1) 5 rd mag
Asking $825 TYD for everything above. I'm into it for about $1015, so I'm just looking to cut my losses.
I also have the lower parts available if anyone is interested.
JP tuned carbine spring
RRA 2-stage trigger
RRA carbine buffer
Tango Down 18 grip