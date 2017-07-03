Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-07-2017, 12:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 326
LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
I've changed my mind. I'm not going to mess with this now. Everything was picked for lightweight. Everything is NIB (some taken out for pics) Lower parts have been installed, but not used. I'm also including the red matched lower parts as well. I included the lower so you can see the red parts:


AR15 Performance Scout profile 16" 3R barrel w/ matched bolt
YHM thread protector
Spikes Gas tube
A2 Titanium Gas block
Clark Custom rifle carbon fiber handguard (you can pick quad rail if preferred)
Aero Stripped upper
Rubber city lo mass carrier with adjustable gas key
Strike industries ultimate dust cover
Strike industries red FA
Strike industries red Charging handle with extended latch
Strike industries red 7 position buffer tube
Strike industries red mag release
MFT minamilst stock with red/black paracord
(2) 20 rd mags
(1) 5 rd mag

Asking $825 TYD for everything above. I'm into it for about $1015, so I'm just looking to cut my losses.

I also have the lower parts available if anyone is interested.

JP tuned carbine spring
RRA 2-stage trigger
RRA carbine buffer
Tango Down 18 grip





Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-07-2017, 03:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Mt. Eden Kentucky
Posts: 102
Re: LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
Couple questions. Is the Bolt an ARP Nib Coated bolt and which 2 Stage trigger is it? National Match or Varmint? Thanks
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-07-2017, 03:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 326
Re: LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
Yes, bolt is matched ARP NiB. Trigger is RRA NM, not varmint.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-07-2017, 04:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Mt. Eden Kentucky
Posts: 102
Re: LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
How much for the trigger?
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-07-2017, 04:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 326
Re: LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts
Quote:
Originally Posted by KyScott View Post
How much for the trigger?
$80 shipped. Id prefer to sell most of it together or at least in larger bunches. Is the trigger all you were after? I'd do barrel, bolt, and trigger for $345 if that interests you.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Grendel e-Lander mags | New h-s precision rem. 700 s/a mt. Rifle stock »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:46 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC