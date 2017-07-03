LW 6.8 SPC II upper (unassembled) and lower parts





AR15 Performance Scout profile 16" 3R barrel w/ matched bolt

YHM thread protector

Spikes Gas tube

A2 Titanium Gas block

Clark Custom rifle carbon fiber handguard (you can pick quad rail if preferred)

Aero Stripped upper

Rubber city lo mass carrier with adjustable gas key

Strike industries ultimate dust cover

Strike industries red FA

Strike industries red Charging handle with extended latch

Strike industries red 7 position buffer tube

Strike industries red mag release

MFT minamilst stock with red/black paracord

(2) 20 rd mags

(1) 5 rd mag



Asking $825 TYD for everything above. I'm into it for about $1015, so I'm just looking to cut my losses.



I also have the lower parts available if anyone is interested.



JP tuned carbine spring

RRA 2-stage trigger

RRA carbine buffer

Tango Down 18 grip











I've changed my mind. I'm not going to mess with this now. Everything was picked for lightweight. Everything is NIB (some taken out for pics) Lower parts have been installed, but not used. I'm also including the red matched lower parts as well. I included the lower so you can see the red parts:AR15 Performance Scout profile 16" 3R barrel w/ matched boltYHM thread protectorSpikes Gas tubeA2 Titanium Gas blockClark Custom rifle carbon fiber handguard (you can pick quad rail if preferred)Aero Stripped upperRubber city lo mass carrier with adjustable gas keyStrike industries ultimate dust coverStrike industries red FAStrike industries red Charging handle with extended latchStrike industries red 7 position buffer tubeStrike industries red mag releaseMFT minamilst stock with red/black paracord(2) 20 rd mags(1) 5 rd magAsking $825 TYD for everything above. I'm into it for about $1015, so I'm just looking to cut my losses.I also have the lower parts available if anyone is interested.JP tuned carbine springRRA 2-stage triggerRRA carbine bufferTango Down 18 grip