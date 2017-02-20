Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


LuthAR MBA1 stock
Unread 02-20-2017, 12:18 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,416
LuthAR MBA1 stock
Have a like new LuthAR MBA1 full adjustable stock. Mounted one time and removed. Will come with buffer tube. 120 shipped
