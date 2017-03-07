Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
LTB Rem 700 SA Bolt 223BF
LTB Rem 700 SA Bolt 223BF
07-03-2017, 08:23 AM
Varmint Shooter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Janesville, CA 96114
Posts: 36
LTB Rem 700 SA Bolt 223BF
I am looking for a Rem700 RH SA bolt with a 223 bolt face. If you have one
and willing to sell let me know.
ixbj22@gmail.com
.
