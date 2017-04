Re: Lost and looking. Wyatt make a center feed, that will take, right at, 3.99 - 4.00. I think it is a CF-9. It will work with factory bottom metal, but your action might have to have some machine work, to use it. I used it on a Stiller TAC 338 in 338-378 Wby, and my friend used it on a Borden action in 338 Edge. Kevin Cram (MCR) did both of them. Good Luck.