Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-30-2017, 01:36 PM
Cattleman
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 50
Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
Like the title says. I'm looking for a stock for a lefty Tikka. Manners or McMillan preferably inletted for factory barrel contour and bottom metal.
#
2
04-30-2017, 03:07 PM
lou400a
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SE Florida
Posts: 86
Re: Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
There's T5 on Manner's web ready to ship
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
wts: ar15 5.56 upper cheap (CT)
|
Manners EH1 - Rem 700 SA
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:58 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC