Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
Unread 04-30-2017, 01:36 PM
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 50
Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
Like the title says. I'm looking for a stock for a lefty Tikka. Manners or McMillan preferably inletted for factory barrel contour and bottom metal.
Unread 04-30-2017, 03:07 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SE Florida
Posts: 86
Re: Looking for a left hand Tikka Manners or McMillan stock
There's T5 on Manner's web ready to ship
