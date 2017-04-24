Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Looking for Bartlein Model 70 Fwt Barrel Blank - Buy or Trade
Unread 04-24-2017, 12:20 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Montana
Posts: 26
Looking for Bartlein Model 70 Fwt Barrel Blank - Buy or Trade
Probably a long shot but I am looking for a Bartlein Model 70 featherweight barrel blank in either 6.5 1:8" or .308 1:10".

I can offer:

-Cash (Prefer to pay less than retail but willing to pay a fair amount for the convenience of not waiting for new production)

-New Bartlein 6.5mm 1:8" Stainless #3 blank

-Douglas 1:8" 6mm Bull Barrel presently chambered in .243 with oversized threads that came off of a Rem 700 action + Cash


Please PM with any options you might have.
