Looking for Bartlein Model 70 Fwt Barrel Blank - Buy or Trade Probably a long shot but I am looking for a Bartlein Model 70 featherweight barrel blank in either 6.5 1:8" or .308 1:10".



I can offer:



-Cash (Prefer to pay less than retail but willing to pay a fair amount for the convenience of not waiting for new production)



-New Bartlein 6.5mm 1:8" Stainless #3 blank



-Douglas 1:8" 6mm Bull Barrel presently chambered in .243 with oversized threads that came off of a Rem 700 action + Cash





Please PM with any options you might have.