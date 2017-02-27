Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-27-2017, 08:46 PM
silverbullet_99
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 69
Looking for a 700 SA bdl stock and bottom metal
I'm looking for a 700 bdl short action stock and bottom metal. It doesn't have to be anything special, just adult sized. Thank you gents, Shoot On!
