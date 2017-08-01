Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-08-2017, 05:11 PM
Deerhunter85
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mo.
Posts: 184
Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
What to see if anyone had a 6mm or 6.5 barrel before I order one
#
2
01-08-2017, 09:06 PM
Edd
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,126
Re: Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
What contour? I have a lightweight 6.5 Krieger I want to sell.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Any interest in Savage Model 11 lightweight hunter stock
|
FS/FT Boyd's Laminate Rem 700 SA ADL
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:10 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC