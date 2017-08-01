     close
Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
Unread 01-08-2017, 05:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mo.
Posts: 184
Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
What to see if anyone had a 6mm or 6.5 barrel before I order one
    Unread 01-08-2017, 09:06 PM
    Edd Edd is online now
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,126
    Re: Looking for 6mm 1:8 or 1:7.5 maybe a ).5 barrel
    What contour? I have a lightweight 6.5 Krieger I want to sell.
