Lh Timney trigger
Lh Timney trigger
#
1
06-17-2017, 08:45 PM
Morack
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 68
Lh Timney trigger
I have a lh Timney trigger for Rem 700 stainless $85 shipped.
Thanks Marc
