lefty long action stock and bottom metal fs ft i have a lefty choate tactical long action rem700 with kydex cheekpiece,cdi bottom metal,and two a.i 300wm 5 rd mags.stock has been painted woodland cammo and looks pretty good.375.00 shipped for all,or i wd trade the mags for a.i ax style mags. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



