lefty long action stock and bottom metal fs ft
Unread 04-15-2017, 08:43 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,555
lefty long action stock and bottom metal fs ft
i have a lefty choate tactical long action rem700 with kydex cheekpiece,cdi bottom metal,and two a.i 300wm 5 rd mags.stock has been painted woodland cammo and looks pretty good.375.00 shipped for all,or i wd trade the mags for a.i ax style mags.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
lefty long action stock and bottom metal fs ft-015.jpg   lefty long action stock and bottom metal fs ft-016.jpg  

