Left Handed Manners T6a Remington 700 short Selling my manners t6a left handed remington 700 short action stock with manners dbm mini chassis. Dropped my 700 varmint 308 in and shoots under 1/4 minute. Only selling to go with a different look for the rifle. Comes with 1 mag. Firm at $800 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger