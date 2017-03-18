Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Left Hand Stiller TAC 30 with Calvin Elite Trigger & ACIS Stock
03-18-2017, 02:03 PM
Left Hand Stiller TAC 30 with Calvin Elite Trigger & ACIS Stock
I've decided I want a 338 something, so I am selling my bench gun.

Stiller TAC30 Left Hand Short Action with a 308/260 Bolt Face.
The Rail is 20MOA, which is built into the Action.

The Action also comes with a Calvin Elite Trigger w/ Safety.

the gun has been shot less than 300rnds.

Action with Trigger.- $900 plus shipping from my FFL.

ACIS 2.0 LH Short Action Stock- $700 + Shipping.
stick will Come with 10 or 5 round AI Magazine: Buyers Choice.

Action without Trigger
http://bugholes.com/index.php?route=...&path=88_97_98


only Trade interest are:
1. https://www.nwactionworks.com/actions
left Hand Long Action with Standard Bolt Face- 30.06/270/280 etc., with Boot to make up the difference
2. LH Manners EH1 Long Action LH stock.

These Items are posted on multiple sites.

Thank You
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Left Hand Stiller TAC 30 with Calvin Elite Trigger & ACIS Stock-img_4812.jpg   Left Hand Stiller TAC 30 with Calvin Elite Trigger & ACIS Stock-img_4805.jpg  

Left Hand Stiller TAC 30 with Calvin Elite Trigger & ACIS Stock-img_4811.jpg   Left Hand Stiller TAC 30 with Calvin Elite Trigger & ACIS Stock-img_4816.jpg  

