     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Left hand Stiller Tac 30
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Left hand Stiller Tac 30
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 01:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Bruce WI
Posts: 45
Left hand Stiller Tac 30
I have a new Stiller Tac 30 .308 bolt face repeater action
Lefthand action.
$950 shipped to your FFL dealer.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « McMillan A3 Edge Sporter | Glock 23 barrel and mags »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:08 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC