left hand remmy 700 long action fs i have a lefty blued long action with a kampfield customs helix fluted and skeletonized bolt.bolt handle is threaded and tactical knob installed,has a standard .473 bolt face.action also comes with an egw 20 moa rail .bolt has an aftermarket firing pin and a brand new wolf spring.action assy is ready for a build.does not come with a trigger.450.00 shipped