Larue Tactical OBR 7.62 Deluxe Parts Kit (with extra mag spring/follower and firing pin) Larue Tactical OBR 7.62 Deluxe Parts Kit



Box has been opened in inspect contents, but all parts from the factory are included, as well as an extra magazine spring and follower, and an extra firing pin and firing pin spring (two total mag spring/followers, and two total firing pins). All parts are brand new, unused.



The kit includes:

- Complete factory-assembled Bolt Assembly

- (Bolt, Extractor, Extractor Retaining Pin, Extractor Spring, Extractor Spring Buffer,

- Ejector, Ejector Retaining Pin, Ejector Spring)

- Firing Pin and Spring

- Firing Pin Retaining Pin

- Cam Pin

- Dual Extractor Spring

- Mag Follower and Spring

- Machine Gun Lube

- 1, 3 Picatinny Rail w/ screws

- Wrench (for rail screws)

- Mini vial of Blue Loctite



Condition: New, unused. Open box.

Location: Cary, NC

Price: $325 shipped .

Payment Options: Cash, Check, Money Order (USPS MO, Money Gram MO, etc.)



