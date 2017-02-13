Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Krieger .338 barrel for sale
02-13-2017, 01:39 PM
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 7
Krieger .338 barrel for sale
I have a 31" .338 caliber Krieger Heavy Varmint with an oversize (1.3") shank. It is a 1-10" twist.

I'd like to get $450 shipped for it, but I'm open to offers.
