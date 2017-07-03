Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


KRG Rem 700 SA X-Ray Chassis
Unread 03-07-2017, 10:19 PM
KRG Rem 700 SA X-Ray Chassis
I have a like new Gray Kinetic Research Group X-Ray Chassis for a Remington 700 short action for sale. Has been mounted on rifle but never been hunted with or used at all. Still have the original box and spacers for extending the LOP. No floor plate needed uses AICS magazines. Just buy the magazine for your caliber and your ready to go. If you are interested I have a 300wsm magazine available for additional cost. Rifle, scope and bipod not included.


$500 shipped

Thanks for looking!
Austin
