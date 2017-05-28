Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Kreiger 7mm/9 Twst Straight 35 " barrel blank
Kreiger 7mm/9 Twst Straight 35 " barrel blank
05-28-2017, 09:53 PM
bobdds15
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Posts: 57
Kreiger 7mm/9 Twst Straight 35 " barrel blank
Stainless for 305$ shipped.. listed on other sites and subject to prior sale.
bobdds@gmail.com
to purchase or ask questions
