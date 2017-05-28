Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Kreiger 7mm/9 Twst Straight 35 " barrel blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Kreiger 7mm/9 Twst Straight 35 " barrel blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-28-2017, 09:53 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Posts: 57
Kreiger 7mm/9 Twst Straight 35 " barrel blank
Stainless for 305$ shipped.. listed on other sites and subject to prior sale. bobdds@gmail.com to purchase or ask questions
Last edited by bobdds15; 05-28-2017 at 09:54 PM. Reason: more description
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Ruger No. 1 Stock sale | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:23 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC