Kestrel Elite $605 shipped
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 07:00 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 320
Kestrel Elite $605 shipped
Kestrel Elite 5700A brand new in box with Applied Ballistics and Custom drag curves built in. Not link version amd tan color.
$605 shipped for a brand new Kestrel Elite
First I'll take it gets it.
