Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Kestrel Elite $605 shipped
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Kestrel Elite $605 shipped
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-03-2017, 07:00 PM
Vamike9
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 320
Kestrel Elite $605 shipped
Kestrel Elite 5700A brand new in box with Applied Ballistics and Custom drag curves built in. Not link version amd tan color.
$605 shipped for a brand new Kestrel Elite
First I'll take it gets it.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS Factory Tikka T3 Lite Stock
|
WTB: picatinny rail
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:35 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC