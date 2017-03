Ken Farrell Savage SA 20moa rail Model SAV.RTS.1.20. It was on a Savage 10 FCP-HS that I bought used. It has a little wear in the finish on the top edges from the scope rings. No screws. 6-48 screws for it can be purchased on Ken Farrell's website for $10. It was not bedded to the action. $80 to your door. USPS money order. Thanks, Scott. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger