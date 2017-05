JMS tactical aluminum chasis for sale I have a JMS chasis for sale. It's new and only had a barreled action bolted In and never shot. This is a new manufacturer out of oklahoma and really nice, built for remington 700 and close es, as I bolted a Defiance in and it was great. They sell for $900 plus, I am asking $650 shipped.

Text 9186305044 for more info or detailed pics Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger