Jewell Trigger R700 with safety, HVR Like new Jewell trigger for r700 with safety.



$200 shipped



Trades: steel 20 moa r700 SA rail, Timney Calvin elite 2 stage trigger, __________________

R700 SA 308 Rock Creek Bbl, McM A-3 Sporter, 20 MOA Base, tuned 40x trigger, PTG M5 DBM by Carolina Precision Rifles, G2DMR, ARC Rings.

R700 SA Varmint, .223, Timney trigger, HS PSS, PTG M5 DBM, EGW 15 MOA base, Vortex HS-T 5-15x42mm.

Stiller Tac30, 6.5 Creedmoor, Rock Creek Bbl, Badger brake, by AO. Remainder is a work in progress