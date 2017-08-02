     close
Jewell Trigger
02-08-2017, 07:37 PM
I have another Jewell trigger for sale. Came off a friends gun, had less than 10 rounds fired with it.

Bolt release was removed, brass washers put in its place.

$170 shipped

Paypal only, gift or +3%
    If you still have the parts so I can reinstall the bolt release I'll take it.

    I will take it
    Sold
