#
1
02-07-2017, 10:44 AM
ultraedge
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: central Georgia
Posts: 400
Jewell trigger
For sale: Jewell trigger for Remington 700. Top safety and bolt release. $190.00 shipped. Gary Campbell 478-957-5213
#
2
02-07-2017, 10:49 AM
bobinpa
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SW PA
Posts: 62
Re: Jewell trigger
Quote:
Originally Posted by
ultraedge
For sale: Jewell trigger for Remington 700. Top safety and bolt release. $190.00 shipped. Gary Campbell 478-957-5213
I'll take it.
__________________
NRA Patron member.
#
3
02-07-2017, 10:50 AM
bobinpa
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SW PA
Posts: 62
Re: Jewell trigger
Quote:
Originally Posted by
bobinpa
I'll take it.
PM sent for payment info.
__________________
NRA Patron member.
#
4
02-07-2017, 12:44 PM
ultraedge
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: central Georgia
Posts: 400
Re: Jewell trigger
SPF
#
5
02-07-2017, 03:26 PM
bobinpa
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SW PA
Posts: 62
Re: Jewell trigger
I sent you a PM but it bounced back saying your mail box was full. The postal MO is on it's way.
__________________
NRA Patron member.
