Jewell trigger
  #1  
Unread 02-07-2017, 10:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: central Georgia
Posts: 400
Jewell trigger
For sale: Jewell trigger for Remington 700. Top safety and bolt release. $190.00 shipped. Gary Campbell 478-957-5213
    •   #2  
    Unread 02-07-2017, 10:49 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: SW PA
    Posts: 62
    Re: Jewell trigger
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by ultraedge View Post
    For sale: Jewell trigger for Remington 700. Top safety and bolt release. $190.00 shipped. Gary Campbell 478-957-5213
    I'll take it.
    __________________
    NRA Patron member.
      #3  
    Unread 02-07-2017, 10:50 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: SW PA
    Posts: 62
    Re: Jewell trigger
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by bobinpa View Post
    I'll take it.
    PM sent for payment info.
    __________________
    NRA Patron member.
      #4  
    Unread 02-07-2017, 12:44 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2011
    Location: central Georgia
    Posts: 400
    Re: Jewell trigger
    SPF
      #5  
    Unread 02-07-2017, 03:26 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: SW PA
    Posts: 62
    Re: Jewell trigger
    I sent you a PM but it bounced back saying your mail box was full. The postal MO is on it's way.
    __________________
    NRA Patron member.
