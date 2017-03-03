Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
>
Jard Remington 700 Trigger
Jard Remington 700 Trigger
View First Unread
03-03-2017
bschneiderheinze
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kirksville Missouri
Posts: 196
Jard Remington 700 Trigger
This trigger works fine 3-3.5 pull from what I can tell. The safety may need adjusted to suit you it only takes about 1/4 of the movement forward to disengage. $80 shipped obo.
Like this one except blued
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/61...-safety-silver
