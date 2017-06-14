Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
ISO....small shank savage i
06-14-2017, 10:44 AM
dogdinger
ISO....small shank savage i
Looking for a small shank savage in 338 RUM. Anybody got one for sale?
06-14-2017, 10:49 AM
dogdinger
Re: ISO....small shank savage i
I would be interested in a remington also.
