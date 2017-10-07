Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



ISO....small shank savage barrel
07-10-2017, 08:09 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Sagauache County, Co...3170 sq miles, not a single stop light!
Posts: 700
ISO....small shank savage barrel
Still looking for a small shank bbl chambered for 338 rum
