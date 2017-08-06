Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
ISO...savage small shank
06-08-2017, 08:53 AM
dogdinger
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Sagauache County, Co...3170 sq miles, not a single stop light!
Posts: 696
ISO...savage small shank
Looking for take off or custom in .260 remington. Preferably 24 inch
06-08-2017, 09:44 AM
grouse
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 290
Re: ISO...savage small shank
Profile?
06-08-2017, 10:01 AM
blinderthanascope
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: cave city ky
Posts: 64
Re: ISO...savage small shank
Quote:
Originally Posted by
dogdinger
Looking for take off or custom in .260 remington. Preferably 24 inch
i HAVE A 27in 260 savage varmit 50 shots Green Mt barrel shoots fair .5 to .75 at 100 $100.00
06-08-2017, 10:15 AM
grouse
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 290
Re: ISO...savage small shank
Message sent
06-08-2017, 10:36 AM
dogdinger
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Sagauache County, Co...3170 sq miles, not a single stop light!
Posts: 696
Re: ISO...savage small shank
Ill take it! Pm me your info and i will send $
06-08-2017, 10:39 AM
dogdinger
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Sagauache County, Co...3170 sq miles, not a single stop light!
Posts: 696
Re: ISO...savage small shank
Im having trouble sending you a pm. Text me @ 7192071337
