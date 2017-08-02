     close
HS Stocks
02-08-2017
HS Stocks
2 HS Precision S/A stocks. Both are new take off stocks.

1. S/A black with green web 5r, dual palm swell that was to the range once $250.00 plus shipping.

2. S/A tan with black webbing 2nd gen 5r stock dual palm swell, new take off. $260.00 plus shipping.

Pics available.
    02-08-2017
    Re: HS Stocks
    Sent you a PM.
