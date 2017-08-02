Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-08-2017, 09:00 AM
grovey
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: PA
Posts: 144
HS Stocks
2 HS Precision S/A stocks. Both are new take off stocks.
1. S/A black with green web 5r, dual palm swell that was to the range once $250.00 plus shipping.
2. S/A tan with black webbing 2nd gen 5r stock dual palm swell, new take off. $260.00 plus shipping.
Pics available.
02-08-2017, 10:56 AM
vonb
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 17
Re: HS Stocks
Sent you a PM.
