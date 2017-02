HS Stock for Remington LA

HS Prescision stock, Remington LA. Aluminum block with dual palm swell. It is black with grey web. It has been skim bedded and a Remington varmint barrel channel.

$235 shipped.



Email for pictures:



Thanks

