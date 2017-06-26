Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



HS Precision Stock - $325 TYD
Unread 06-26-2017, 09:32 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 47
HS Precision Stock - $325 TYD
HS Precision Stock
Remington 700 LA
M24 Barrel channel
Black and Grey webbing

$325 TYD
new and never used. ( i did put an action in it to hod it but that was it)
PayPal only
