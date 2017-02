HS Precision Rem 700 la BDL and 300 Rum Barrel I have up for sale extra parts from my latest build.



HS Precision Stock, from Remington 700 LA BDL Sendero, black, grey web. Been hunted with light marks (see pictures) has not been bedded. $250 shipped Or best offers



Remington Sendero barrel, stainless fluted, darkened flutes with muzzle break, less than 100 rounds fired. 28" including break. $125 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger