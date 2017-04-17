Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



HS Precision PSS r700 SA stock and bottom metal
Unread 04-17-2017, 02:03 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: White Knoll, SC
Posts: 132
HS Precision PSS r700 SA stock and bottom metal
HS precision PSS stock bedded for R700 by Hart Barrels with an MTU barrel channel. Includes black BDL bottom metal. Good condition. Missing one sling stud. Has flush cups on the front and rear of left side.

$275 shipped.

Ryan
__________________
R700 SA 308 Rock Creek Bbl, McM A-3 Sporter, 20 MOA Base, tuned 40x trigger, PTG M5 DBM by Carolina Precision Rifles, G2DMR, ARC Rings.
R700 SA Varmint, .223, Timney trigger, HS PSS, PTG M5 DBM, EGW 15 MOA base, Vortex HS-T 5-15x42mm.
Stiller Tac30, 6.5 Creedmoor, Rock Creek Bbl, Badger brake, by AO. Remainder is a work in progress
