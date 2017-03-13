Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


HS Precision M700 SA Stock & BDL BM
Unread 03-13-2017, 10:10 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 58
HS Precision M700 SA Stock & BDL BM
HS Precision stock, M700, SA, integral aluminum bedding block, 1" recoil pad, 13.5" LOP, varmint barrel channel.* Couple of small scuffs that won't show up in the picture.* $250 shipped. Payment by USPMO only. BDL bottom metal SPF.
HS Precision M700 SA Stock & BDL BM-img_0822.jpg   HS Precision M700 SA Stock & BDL BM-img_0823.jpg  

Unread 03-13-2017, 01:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 58
Re: HS Precision M700 SA Stock & BDL BM
I do have an aluminum BM with SS mag box, spring and follower for $80 shipped.
