HS Precision M700 SA Stock & BDL BM HS Precision stock, M700, SA, integral aluminum bedding block, 1" recoil pad, 13.5" LOP, varmint barrel channel.* Couple of small scuffs that won't show up in the picture.* $250 shipped. Payment by USPMO only. BDL bottom metal SPF. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



