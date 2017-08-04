Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock
04-08-2017, 02:23 PM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 405
HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock
Nice compact stock-a touch of beavertail forend. Sendero barrel channel. This stock came off a Remington Compact Tactical Rifle. Has been skim bedded. Has Aluminum bedding block. $320
