HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock
Unread 04-08-2017, 02:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 405
HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock
Nice compact stock-a touch of beavertail forend. Sendero barrel channel. This stock came off a Remington Compact Tactical Rifle. Has been skim bedded. Has Aluminum bedding block. $320
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock-dscn3338.jpg   HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock-dscn3339.jpg  

HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock-dscn3340.jpg   HS Precision M700 Compact Tactical Stock-dscn3341.jpg  

