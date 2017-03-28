Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Hs precesion sporter thumb hole stock
Hs precesion sporter thumb hole stock
03-28-2017, 10:25 PM
jotrot
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 168
Hs precesion sporter thumb hole stock
I have a hs precesion sporter thumb hole r/h stock for rem. 700 s/a inletted for factory bdl, The barrel channel has been opened up for a hart #5 contour it has been bedded and the color is sand. 275.00 shipped
pm cell # for pics
Thanks
