Hs precesion mt. Rifle stock
Unread 03-21-2017, 05:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 160
Hs precesion mt. Rifle stock
I have a hs mt rifle stock for rem 700 r/h, s/a, inletted for bdl and factory sporter barrel channel it is black, model # pss045. it was sold but buyer had back out. 285.00 shipped

pm cell # for pics

Thanks
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 160
Re: Hs precesion mt. Rifle stock
forgot to add to listing, this is new never been shot, I was going to do a build but I had decided that I have to put it off for quite awhile.
