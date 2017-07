Houge Overmold Stock SA 700,With Bottom Metal Have a Houge Overmold stock for a SA Remington 700,with the bottom metal,mag box,and follower that I would like to get off My bench. This came off of a AAC-SD, no rounds fired. Brought the gun home,and put the barreled action in a Manners.Asking 130.00 shipped OBO.

