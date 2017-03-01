     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Hogue savage la stock, savage bottom metal w/ mag, 300w.m. takeoff barrel, factory lug & bbl nu
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hogue savage la stock, savage bottom metal w/ mag, 300w.m. takeoff barrel, factory lug & bbl nu
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 09:23 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: TN
Posts: 32
Hogue savage la stock, savage bottom metal w/ mag, 300w.m. takeoff barrel, factory lug & bbl nu
Have a few things I took off my last 300 win mag build for sale.

*300 win mag take off barrel savage sporter sm shank 24" blued
$55
*Hogue camo alum.bedding block (not pillar type) for savage long action inletted for factory detachable mag & sporter weight barrel channel. Metal trigger guard, top bolt release style. $100
*Factory savage bottom metal for factory detatchable mag. Comes with 300 win mag magazine. Both are the complete metal contsruction type, no plastic like some of seen, even bottom of mag.
$65

* Also have a factory blued recoil lug, bolt handle, & barrel nut I'm not needing and would just take offer if wanted.
$5 shipping

Thanks,
Ryan
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS / 2 New Remington take off barrels | Bartlein 7mm 1-8.5 twist 3b »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:35 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC