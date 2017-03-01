Hogue savage la stock, savage bottom metal w/ mag, 300w.m. takeoff barrel, factory lug & bbl nu Have a few things I took off my last 300 win mag build for sale.



*300 win mag take off barrel savage sporter sm shank 24" blued

$55

*Hogue camo alum.bedding block (not pillar type) for savage long action inletted for factory detachable mag & sporter weight barrel channel. Metal trigger guard, top bolt release style. $100

*Factory savage bottom metal for factory detatchable mag. Comes with 300 win mag magazine. Both are the complete metal contsruction type, no plastic like some of seen, even bottom of mag.

$65



* Also have a factory blued recoil lug, bolt handle, & barrel nut I'm not needing and would just take offer if wanted.

$5 shipping



Thanks,

Ryan