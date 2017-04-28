Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-28-2017, 08:24 AM
ElHefe101
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 44
Harris BRM 6-9 $75 shipped
Lightly used still in perfect condition.
Not the notched version!
75 shipped
04-28-2017, 09:22 AM
bayedup7
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 129
Re: Harris BRM 6-9 $75 shipped
Looks like the swivel version if so I will take it. PM sent
