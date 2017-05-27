Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Hardy Rifle Eng. Carbon Fiber 6.5x47 small shank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hardy Rifle Eng. Carbon Fiber 6.5x47 small shank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-27-2017, 10:46 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Dallas, TX
Posts: 31
Hardy Rifle Eng. Carbon Fiber 6.5x47 small shank
Hardy Rifle Engineering Carbon Fiber barrel in 6.5x47L. Brand new in the wrapper. The original owner bought it to go on a mausingfield, but the bolt nose clearance is different between the Savage SA and Mausingfield, so I ended up with it. Never been fired, but it was briefly installed on the ARC action when he tried to headspace it and it didn't work.

Ready to drop in with your lug and barrel nut. Muzzle is threaded 5/8-24, and has a blended thread protector. Medium-heavy Palma contour, 24". These are lighter than other carbon barrels on the market, and shoot better. I have one on my 6.5 creedmoor, and immediately after a 25 round string it shot a 1" group at 200. They shed heat like you wouldn't believe. It weighs approximately 2.6lbs. A standard Med Palma weighs 5lbs+

If you want a qualified opinion on these barrels, call Chad at LRI, Josh at PVA, or Robert at Alamo Precision Rifles. They're about the best thing going.

It would be $1050 if you were to order it new. I'll let it go for $900 shipped.





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS or WTT 7mm Bartlein 3b fluted | XLR element chassis for savage SA w/ bottom bolt release »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC