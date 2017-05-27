Hardy Rifle Eng. Carbon Fiber 6.5x47 small shank



Hardy Rifle Engineering Carbon Fiber barrel in 6.5x47L. Brand new in the wrapper. The original owner bought it to go on a mausingfield, but the bolt nose clearance is different between the Savage SA and Mausingfield, so I ended up with it. Never been fired, but it was briefly installed on the ARC action when he tried to headspace it and it didn't work.Ready to drop in with your lug and barrel nut. Muzzle is threaded 5/8-24, and has a blended thread protector. Medium-heavy Palma contour, 24". These are lighter than other carbon barrels on the market, and shoot better. I have one on my 6.5 creedmoor, and immediately after a 25 round string it shot a 1" group at 200. They shed heat like you wouldn't believe. It weighs approximately 2.6lbs. A standard Med Palma weighs 5lbs+If you want a qualified opinion on these barrels, call Chad at LRI, Josh at PVA, or Robert at Alamo Precision Rifles. They're about the best thing going.It would be $1050 if you were to order it new. I'll let it go forshipped.