Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Hardy .264 carbon fiber and Remington 700 stainless actio
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Hardy .264 carbon fiber and Remington 700 stainless actio
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-30-2017, 10:29 AM
bguin
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: midlothian, texas
Posts: 49
Hardy .264 carbon fiber and Remington 700 stainless actio
Have a new hardy c.f. blank for sale. It's their hwc contour, .264, 8 twist and 24in $725
New Remington 700 stainless short action std bolt face. Come with the factory trigger. No bottom metal. $410. Can text or email pics.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
6 dasher reamer and go gauge
|
WTB savge LA stock
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:11 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC