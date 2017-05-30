Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Hardy .264 carbon fiber and Remington 700 stainless actio
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hardy .264 carbon fiber and Remington 700 stainless actio
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-30-2017, 10:29 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: midlothian, texas
Posts: 49
Hardy .264 carbon fiber and Remington 700 stainless actio
Have a new hardy c.f. blank for sale. It's their hwc contour, .264, 8 twist and 24in $725

New Remington 700 stainless short action std bolt face. Come with the factory trigger. No bottom metal. $410. Can text or email pics.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 6 dasher reamer and go gauge | WTB savge LA stock »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC