H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag
Unread 03-06-2017, 09:57 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2005
Posts: 28
H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag
New in package, H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mags. New Gen II design
$370 Shipped!

Brownells sales the kit for $370 and the extra mag cost $100. Directly from HS Precision cost $520

Add all the convenience of drop-free, box magazine to your favorite Remington 700 BDL. Spring-loaded finger latch inside the triggerguard drops the box magazine free, speeds loading and unloading. Made from durable stainless steel and finished with bake-on, matte, black Teflon® coating that's self-lubricating and resists scratches and wear. Updated version have positive locking springs on the bottom of both sides of the floor plate (holds the magazine box securely in place without the rubber o-ring), a polymer boot on bottom of box (easier to remove), and a guide slot and larger rear catch on back of box (ensures proper latch).
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag-brownellsprice.jpg   H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag-hs2.jpg  

H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag-sa_floor_metal_top.jpg   H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag-hs1.jpg  

H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag-hs.jpg   H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag-hsprecision-bottom-metal.jpg  

Unread 03-06-2017, 11:36 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Goshen, Ar
Posts: 5
Re: H-S Precision Detach Bottom Metal with 2- 10 round mag
Is this for short or long action?
